Sondra Mittleman Glog, 61, of New Lenox passed away January 30, 2019 peacefully at home in her husbands arms.

Sondra is survived by her husband, Gerald (Jerry ) Glog; sister, Joani Legitino; nephew, Johnny Legitino; Uncle, Stanley Paul; mother in-law, Mary Glog; step daughter, Sarah Glog; step grandson, Tyler Glog Harris; sisters-in-law, Theresa Glog Smith; niece, Brittany; great nephew, Robert Jr; Great niece, Sophia Hernandez; Aunt's; Uncles numerous cousins; and great friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Raelene Mittleman.

Sandy enjoyed boating, NHRA, NASCAR or just sitting on the back deck watching the sunsets.

A special thanks to her nurse and friend, Lashawn Griffin for her dedication and personal touch.

Per Sandy's wishes cremation rights were accorded, There will be no visitation, but a celebration of life at a later date with family and friends.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 6, 2019
