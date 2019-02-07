|
Thomas E. Waller
Thomas E. Waller, age 74, beloved husband of Debra (nee Glider), loving father of Jessica (Mike) Tupy, Vanessa Waller and Brian Waller. Cherished grandfather of Jack and Nick Tupy. Dear brother of Jim (Nancy) Waller. Cherished son of the late William and Helen (nee Kapper) Waller. Fond son-in-law of Doris (the late Arlis) Glider.
Memorial visitation Saturday 11:00am until time of service 12:00 Noon at Messiah Lutheran Church, 40 Houbolt Road, Joliet, IL. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Operation Smile appreciated.
Thomas was devoted to his church, family and had a special place in his heart for his dogs Tuffy and Lexi and all animals. He was a graduate and lifetime supporter of Ohio State University.
708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 7, 2019