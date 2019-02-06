Von Henry Webb



Born: September 13, 1958



Died: February 2, 2019



It is with great sadness that the family of Von Henry Webb announces his passing on Feb. 2, 2019, at the age of 60. Von was born Sept. 13, 1958, in Joliet to the late Aaron H. and Betty L. Webb, and he worked for the Local 150 International Union of Operating Engineers for 36 years.



Von will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Margie, and his children, Brandon (Jordan), Heather (Chris) and Holly (Joe). Von will also be fondly remembered by his five grandchildren, Camden, Mason, Brooklyn, Delaney and his expectant grandson in May; by his siblings, James (Diane), Kathy (Steven), Peggy (Thomas), Philip (Cheri), Mary (Frank) and Theresa (Bob). Von will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.



Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Road, New Lenox, IL 60451 on Thursday, February 7th, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.



For information 815-485-3700 or www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary