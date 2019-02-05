|
Walter I. Sherk III
Walter I. Sherk III, of Minooka, IL, formerly of Grand Rapids, MI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 and is now with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Born in Harrisburg, PA the Son of Nancy J. Sherk and the late Walter I. Sherk, Jr.
Survived by his sister, Christa Rhoades and husband, Michael and their daughters, Amy (Todd) Kuppler and Abbey (Alan) Rapp; and special Grand Nephew, Zachary; as well as nieces and nephews, Adam, Aaron, Megan and Joshua; and many friends.
Walter was a retired Forensic Scientist for the Illinois State Police Crime Lab in Joliet, IL.
According to Walters wishes, Cremation Rites have been honored. Services Private
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 5, 2019