Clevie Blissitt, 85, Monon, died at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, surrounded by his family, at IU Health White Memorial Hospital.

He was born April 25, 1933, in Purman, Ky., to the late Herbert and Silva (Haycraft) Blissitt and was a 1952 graduate of Monon High School.

After high school, he served in the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1954.

His marriage of 62 years was to Jo Gay Johnson on March 30, 1956, in the Monon Methodist Church; she survives.

Clevie graduated from Barber School in Indianapolis and went on to cut hair for more than 50 years. He enjoyed the many friendships with his customers while watching news and sports at the shop. He was also a North White school bus driver for many years.

Mr. Blissitt was a former member of the Monon First Baptist Church, the Monon Lions Club and the Monon Eagles. He was a member of the American Legion Post 11 of Lafayette. Clevie was also a longtime member of the Monon Volunteer Fire Department.

He very much enjoyed horses and trail riding in Brown County with friends and family. More than anything, Clevie loved spending time with family, especially trips to Gatlinburg, Tenn., and fishing in Minnesota. He also enjoyed trips with his wife to play the slots in Las Vegas. He enjoyed watching the Indianapolis Colts and Purdue sports.

Surviving with his wife, Jo Gay, are their children Kim (Chris) Wiese, Reynolds, Jeff (Pam) Blissitt, Lafayette, and Rick (Ann) Blissitt, Battle Ground; a brother, Steve Blissitt, Brookston; and a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Blissitt, Noblesville. Clevie loved and was proud of his grandchildren, Evan, Lauren, Adam, Blake, Ashley, Aaron, Colby and Kylie; and his seven great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death with his parents is a son, Eric Blissitt; and two brothers, Randal and Burlin Blissitt.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Clapper Family Funeral Home of Monon, 197 E. State Road 16; Pastor Russ Alley will officiate.

Interment with military rites to follow in Bedford Cemetery, Monon.

Memorials may be made in his name to Monon First Response or Monon United Methodist Church.

197 IN-16

Monon , IN 47959

