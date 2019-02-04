Richard L. "Dick" Harner, 78, Monticello, passed away at 6:40 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at I.U. Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.
|
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello.
Masonic services will be 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, followed by a Shrine walk-through.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 8, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home, with the Rev. Brian Beeks officiating.
Burial will follow in Riverview I.O.O.F Cemetery, Monticello.
Memorials are encouraged to the White County Shrine Club or to Monticello United Methodist Church.
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-5777
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2019