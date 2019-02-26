|
Bill L. "Billy" Black, 67, died from medical complications Friday (Feb. 22, 2019) at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. He was born June 21, 1951, in Abilene, to Benny and Pauline (Barta) Black. On Oct. 29, 1971, he married Wenda Nickel at Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church in Goessel; she survives of the home.
Bill worked for 37 years for Sellers Tractor in Wichita as a Field Service Heavy Equipment Mechanic. Following his time with Sellers, he worked for the City of Newton Street Department for three years. Bill and Wenda owned and operated Black Diamond Ranch in southern Harvey County, where they raised sheep, cattle and horses. He was proud of his team of Haflinger Draft Horses and loved to take friends and family on wagon rides with the horses. In addition to their livestock, he also spent many hours baling hay for the farm.
He was a countywide leader for the Harvey County 4-H bucket calf project and looked forward to mentoring the 4-H youth of Harvey County. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his loving family and many friends. He especially enjoyed time spent with his grandkids, who knew to always expect Papa to lovingly tease them.
He is survived by his wife, Wenda of the home; sons, Justin (Angela) Black of Newton, Chad Black of Alva, Oklahoma, and Travis Black of Cimarron; daughter, Patricia (Flint) Harrelson of Mount Sterling, Kentucky; brother, Bobby (Michelle) Black; and sisters, Linda (Jim) Smith, Jolene (Mike) Heidrick and Sharon (Larry) Swisher. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and was anxiously awaiting the birth of his 11th grandchild.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 27, 2019) at First Mennonite Church in Newton, with Pastor Anita Kehr presiding. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 26, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Alexanderwohl Cemetery in Goessel.
Memorials are suggested to the Harvey County 4-H in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 26, 2019