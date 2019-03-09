|
|
Billy Pat Dunnahoo, 83, died Thursday (March 7, 2019) at his Benton residence. He was born June 13, 1935, in Colorado City, Texas, to Alferd (Buster) and Ethel May (Murphy) Dunnahoo.
On Jan. 12, 1985, he married Shirley A Fish in Topeka; she survives of the home. Billy grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas, and always retained his love of his home state.
Billy served his county in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea, Japan and Germany. He has a love of his country and was proud to serve in the army.
He worked several jobs during his working career including building furniture, machinist at Excel Industries and as a custodian in his later years. Billy loved to be kept busy and always had a project to work on. He enjoyed bowling, fishing and two-step dancing.
Family was important to Billy and he looked forward to spending time with his loving family and many friends.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley of the home; one son, Gary Dunnahoo of Peabody; two daughters, Janie Gonzalez and Sherry Dunnahoo, both of Newton; stepdaughters, Diane Hyden of Wichita, Laura Gile of Derby and Cheryl McCormick of Benton; one brother, Ben Dunnahoo of Belton, Texas; and one sister, Kay Ursprung of Corpus Christi, Texas. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Billy is preceded in death by his mother and father; son, Thomas Dunnahoo; stepson, Mark Fish; brothers, Bradley and Bob Dunnahoo; and sisters, Sue Cummings and Nell.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday (March 13, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with The Reverend Donna Voteau presiding. Private family interment will take place.
Memorials are suggested to the in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 9, 2019