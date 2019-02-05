Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C. Glen Schmidt. View Sign

C. Glen Schmidt, 85, died Sunday (Feb. 3, 2019) at Mercy Hospital, Moundridge.



He was born Nov. 3, 1933, in Ingalls, to Clarence D. and LaFena (Schmidt) Schmidt.



He welded at Hesston Corporation for 39 years and was a member of Grace Mennonite Church, Halstead.



On July 26, 1959, he married Marjorie M. Schmidt in Halstead. She survives at home in Moundridge.



Other survivors include son, A. J. (Toni) Schmidt, Ottawa; daughter, Teri (Amsey) Leid, Halstead; brothers, Harold (Fern) Schmidt, Brooksville, Mississippi, and Howard (Shirley) Schmidt, Montezuma; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



He was preceded in death by his brothers, Clifford and William Schmidt; and sisters: Ruth, Doris and Wilma Jean Schmidt, and Pauline Unruh.



Friends may attend a viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 6, 2019) at Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead, with visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grace Mennonite Church, Halstead. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 7, 2019) at Grace Mennonite Church. Burial will follow at Halstead Cemetery.



Memorials may be given to Pine Village or the in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.