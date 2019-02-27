Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Carolyn Marie Cornwell was born on Sept. 12, 1941, to Roy D. and Dorothy Stephenson Campbell in Coffey County.



Carolyn graduated from Yates Center High School with the Class of 1960. She was married to Robert Jackson of Yates Center and they were later divorced. She married Larry M. Cornwell in 1967 in Yates Center. The Cornwells moved to Newton, where their two sons, Gregory Lynn and Jeffery Todd, were born. They later divorced. She never married again, but Jerry Thomas was a great companion to her for 15 years.



As a young wife and mother, Carolyn was a full-time homemaker raising her sons. She was devoted to Jeff, who had cystic fibrosis and required careful attention. She also held several jobs, the last as a very accomplished seamstress, retiring from Ratzliff Draperies in Goessel. Carolyn had many talents, including sewing, cooking and art; she loved to dabble in oil paints. One painting hung in her parents' home for many years.



In 2010, Carolyn moved to Yates Center to help with the care of her mother. She became an active member of the senior center, where she played cards three times a week. She had a quick wit, a great sense of humor and a competitive nature. Her new friends and the love of her pets over the years gave her comfort and companionship.



As a young person, Carolyn was baptized in the First Christian Church in Yates Center. Later, when she moved back, she renewed that faith and was a deacon and served her church faithfully. Over the past two months, in struggling with health issues, her faith and resolve were evident.



Survivors include her son, Gregory and wife Sheila of Patterson, California; grandchildren, Todd and Rebecca Cornwell of Patterson, California; siblings, William Campbell (Roberta), Margaret Harrod (Lauren), both of Yates Center, and Barbara Hays (David) of Salina; and many nieces and nephews. Other survivors include Jerry's children, Brad Thomas of Louisville, Kentucky, Brent (Cathy) of Newton and Tina Fowler; and grandson, Levi Fowler of Wichita.



Preceding her in death were her son, Jeff; her parents; and Jerry Thomas.



Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 28, 2019) at the Christian Church Town Hall, 201 S. Main, Yates Center. Burial is in Newton, where she will be laid to rest beside Jeffery in Greenwood Cemetery. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. No family visitation is planned. She will lie in state from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 27, 2019) at Campbell Funeral Home, Yates Center.



