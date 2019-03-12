Charles Frank, 81, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on Wednesday (March 6, 2019).
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Frank.
He was preceded in death by parents, Edgar and Johanna Frank; and sister, Anna Marie.
Survivors include wife, Winifred; daughter, Brenda; son, Ross; and grandson, Matthew.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday (March 14, 2019) at the First Mennonite Brethren church , 8000 W. 21st St., Wichita.
Memorial gifts may be given to Envision Wichita, Alzeheimer's Association or First Mennonite Brethren Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.bakerfhwichita.com.
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
(316) 612-1700
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 12, 2019