Charles Frank, 81, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on Wednesday (March 6, 2019).

He was preceded in death by parents, Edgar and Johanna Frank; and sister, Anna Marie.

Survivors include wife, Winifred; daughter, Brenda; son, Ross; and grandson, Matthew.

Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday (March 14, 2019) at the First Mennonite Brethren church , 8000 W. 21st St., Wichita.

Memorial gifts may be given to Envision Wichita, Alzeheimer's Association or First Mennonite Brethren Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.bakerfhwichita.com.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 12, 2019
