Cleta Richmond passed away on Feb. 6, 2019. She was born on Dec. 27, 1928, in Augusta, the middle child of Harold and Maude Frame. Cleta graduated from Peabody High School in 1947 and married Harold (Bill) Richmond on Nov. 11 of that year. They spent their first years of marriage on a farm southwest of Marion. In 1960, they moved to Peabody, where she resided until her death.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, who died 10 days short of their 56th wedding anniversary; along with her parents; her sister, Jean; her brother, Sterling; her granddaughter, Ashlei; and her great-grandson, Austin.



She is survived by her seven children: Paul (Rita) of Lenexa, David (Barbara) of Basehor, Dinah of Peabody, Ruth Brooks (Jack Branson) of Florence, Edward (Deanna Cabrera) of Wichita, Nancy Conrad (Ken) of Lake Mary, Florida, and Charles (Lana) of Hutchinson. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.



Cleta was a voracious reader of all kinds of books. She was also an outstanding and fearless cook who worked for a number of years as the dietician at Peabody Memorial Nursing Home. In addition to being well read, Cleta had a quick and sometimes biting wit. She loved to talk about current events and could argue either side of most issues.



The family would like to thank the staff at Newton Medical Center as well as the staff at Peabody Care Center, especially Tammy Suffield, for taking such good care of our beloved mother and grandmother.



Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Friday (Feb. 22, 2019) at Baker Funeral Home in Peabody, followed by a graveside service at 11:30.



