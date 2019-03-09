Home

Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
Collin Adams Obituary
Collin Ray Adams, 19, passed away Sunday (March 3, 2019). Visitation with family will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (March 12, 2019) and funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (March 13, 2019), both at Broadway Mortuary. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

He was preceded in death by father, Jerry Adams.

Survivors include mother, Shelly Adams; brother, Tyler Adams; girlfriend, Amber Ewertz; and numerous family members and dear friends.

A memorial has been established with . Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 9, 2019
