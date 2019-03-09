|
Collin Ray Adams, 19, passed away Sunday (March 3, 2019). Visitation with family will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (March 12, 2019) and funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (March 13, 2019), both at Broadway Mortuary. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by father, Jerry Adams.
Survivors include mother, Shelly Adams; brother, Tyler Adams; girlfriend, Amber Ewertz; and numerous family members and dear friends.
A memorial has been established with .
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 9, 2019