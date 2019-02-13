Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Earl Ewy left this world for his heavenly home on Friday (Feb. 8, 2019) morning. His 81 years on this earth began on July 20, 1937, as the second child of Reuben and Helen (Vogt) Ewy. He lived his whole life farming and investing in the community around Hesston.



Family was one of his greatest treasures in life. He leaves behind his wife of nearly 61 years, Carol (Zehr); children, Diane (Mark) Yoder, Lanita (Arlin) Bohn and Craig (Jeni) Ewy; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Velma (Gene) Swartzendruber.



The words of a granddaughter sum up his life and the feelings of his family: "My grandpa, Earl Ewy, was a good man. The most generous, gentle, softest yet strongest person. He was a farmer. We rode tractors and combines, fed animals and learned about gardening and crops. This man taught me more through his example than through words. And isn't that how it should be?"



"He will be dearly missed, but I know his lessons and subtle presence will continue to shine in my life. 'Grandpa, you are loved, cherished and missed. You were never a proud person, but you should be proud of your legacy. I know you already heard this from the Big Guy upstairs, but, well done! Enjoy your morning coffee with Jesus. I love you."



In lieu of a memorial service, an informal come-and-go reception to honor Earl's life will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 16, 2019) at the Hesston Mennonite Church Community Room. Gifts honoring Earl's life can be directed to the Hesston College basketball programs.

