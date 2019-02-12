Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earlene Vermillion. View Sign

Earlene Faye Vermillion, 79, passed away Friday (Feb. 8, 2019) at Asbury Park in Newton. Born Sept. 28, 1939, in Russell Springs, she was the daughter of Earl and Elizabeth (Deaver) David.



Earlene was a resident of Newton, previously living in Coldwater for 28 years, Mullinville for 25 years, Cunningham, Sawyer and Pratt. She graduated from Pratt High School in 1957 and received an associate degree from Pratt Community College. She was a member of the Mullinville United Methodist Church in Mullinville and Job's Daughters International. Earlene worked as a secretary for Mullinville schools and Coldwater schools for many years.



On Dec. 28, 1958, she married Jack Vermillion in Pratt. He survives.



She is survived by her husband, Jack Vermillion of Newton; three sons, Greg Vermillion (Curtis Yates) of Overland Park, Curtis Vermillion (Brenda) of Halstead and Steve Vermillion (Sharon) of Walton; four grandchildren: Matthew Vermillion (Mallory) of Canton, Alex Vermillion (Staci) of Newton, Marissa Galyon (Dustin) of Hesston and Austin Vermillion (Mary) of Newton; one great-grandson, Jackson Galyon; and numerous other relatives.



She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Ila Rae Jones; and two nephews, David Jones and Larry Jones.



Funeral service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 13, 2019) at First Christian Church in Cunningham, with Pastor Mike McGovney and Pastor Chip Bungard presiding. Burial will follow the funeral service at Maud Cemetery, Cunningham.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Good Shepherd Hospice or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in care of Hatfield-Prusa Funeral Home, P.O. Box 417, Coldwater, KS 67029. Funeral Home Hatfield-Prusa Funeral Home

206 N Philadelphia

Coldwater , KS 67029

