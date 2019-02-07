|
Gilbert E. Reinecke Jr., 76, passed away on Sunday (Feb. 3, 2019) at his home in Newton.
Gil was born Dec. 30, 1942, in Chicago, the son of Gilbert Eugene and Marie Kathryn (Fritsch) Reinecke Sr.
After high school, Gil joined the Air Force and served his country for eight years before being Honorably Discharged. During that time, he was stationed at Shemya, Alaska; Offutt AFB Omaha, Nebraska; and Torrejon AFB Madrid, Spain. After serving in the Air Force, he earned a degree at the Industrial Engineering College of Chicago. He was Salutatorian for his graduating class.
On May 16, 1964, he married Rita Marie Denning in Omaha, Nebraska; they later divorced. On Nov. 25, 1988, he married Shirley Lynn Tyner in Wichita and they made their home in Newton. Gil loved his koi pond that he and Shirley dug by hand and they enjoyed many hours sitting and watching the fish. He enjoyed working with wood and repairing cars. Gil was a very social person and his best times were spent being around family and friends. Everyone always knew they were welcome at Shirley and Gil's.
Gil was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Marie; and brother, George Reinecke.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; son, Eric A. and John G. Reinecke; daughters, Deneene (Irvin) Esau, Alana (Greg) Vibbert and Elizabeth (Eddy) Malik; sister, Janalee Hagen; two grandchildren, Bryan Esau and Brittany Vibbert; and his faithful companion, Rudy, their toy Australian Shepherd.
The Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 11 a.m., Friday (Feb. 8, 2019) at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Newton. A public visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 7, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with The Recitation of the Holy Rosary held at 7 p.m. Father Devin Burns will be presiding over both the Rosary and Mass.
Memorials are suggested to the and may be sent in care of Petersen Funeral Home. www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 7, 2019