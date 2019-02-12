|
Iva June Bevan Little, 88, of Newton, known to all as "June," passed away and was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Saturday (Feb. 9, 2019). June was born July 7, 1930, in Bennington, to Lamoine R. Bevan and Delia (Kohler) Bevan. Her mother, Delia, died when June was 7 years old, so even as a child she 'mothered' and cared for her three younger brothers. She married Frank A. Little Jr. on April 24, 1949, and continued her lifetime of love and nurturing with her husband, three children, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
June graduated with the Newton High School class of 1948 and briefly worked in the telegraph office of the Santa Fe Railroad. After marrying and raising her three children, she followed her passion for working with little ones and was a teacher at the Busy Bee Preschool for many years.
As a creative and industrious homemaker, June's many talents included gardening indoors and out (she could coax anything to bloom), recipe collecting, cooking and baking (she delighted in potlucks and family dinners). Her artistry in sewing produced unique and beautiful clothing for herself and her daughters, as well as draperies and other touches for the home. Thanks to her passion for a clean home, she was affectionately called the "Queen of Clean!" A lover of God's wonderful creations, she could name any wildflower, tree or bird she saw and enjoyed spending quiet and leisure times in the Colorado mountains at the Little Cabin on the Rio Grande. Her memory for dates and names was astounding, and the family relied on her for forgotten details.
While she enjoyed reading novels and history, June was also an avid Bible reader, and read the entire Bible at least 20 times. For many years, she was the Sunday School nursery coordinator at Salem United Methodist Church and frequently taught Summer Bible School sessions and countless children's Sunday School classes. With husband Frank and several young marrieds, she was an original member of the Wibands Sunday School Class. Those classmates are still some of her dearest friends.
June will be remembered with love by her many friends in Salem United Methodist Church, PEO Chapter IA, Asbury Park and her family, including many nieces and nephews who adore their Aunt June. Her kind and gentle spirit, her love of children and her compassion and respect for all people made her the lovely lady that she was.
June was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Rowlan Bevan; and her husband, Frank.
She is survived by brothers, John Bevan and Bill (Karen) Bevan; daughters, Carol (Ron) Blake of Saratoga, Wyoming, and Patti (Dan) Hollingshead of Longmont, Colorado; son, Dave (Janese) of Raton New Mexico; grandchildren: Dave Blake, Jeff Blake, Marty Blake, Mat Hollingshead, Aaron Hollingshead and Kate Little; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 14, 2019) at Salem United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 13, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, Harry Hynes Hospice or Asbury Park in care of Petersen Funeral Home. Special thanks to Rev. Ron Kite of Salem United Methodist Church and the caring nurses and staff from Harry Hynes Hospice and Asbury Park for their support and guidance.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 12, 2019