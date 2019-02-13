|
Lawrence W. Yoder, 90, died on Sunday (Feb. 10, 2019) at Newton Medical Center.
Lawrence Yoder was born on Dec. 1, 1928, in Newton, to Eli and Ida (Plank) Yoder.
Lawrence was a retired insurance agent. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He enjoyed traveling and had visited all 50 states and several countries. He was an outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting and boating.
He is survived by his children: Duane and Jill Yoder, Doug and Denise Yoder, Sam and Sylvia Yoder, and Brent and Karen Lehman; sister, Mary Stucky; 15 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elda Yoder; father and mother, Eli and Ida Yoder; and brothers, John Arnold Yoder and Dr. Vernon Eli Yoder.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 16, 2019) at Bethel College Mennonite Church.
A memorial is suggested to Newton High School Athletics, 900 West 12th, Newton, KS 67114. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 13, 2019