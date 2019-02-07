Lillian M. Voth, 89, died Monday (Feb. 4, 2019) at Schowalter Villa, Hesston. She was born Sept. 19, 1929, in Goessel, to Albert and Katie (Schroeder) Unruh. Lillian graduated from Goessel High School. She was a member of Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church. Lillian was a homemaker and had worked at Mennonite Weekly Review, Hesston College and Prestige Printing.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Voth.
On Nov. 2, 1951, she married Charley Voth in Goessel. They were married for 60 years and were blessed with 3 children.
Lillian is survived by children, Steve Voth and wife Wynette of Walton and Jana Voth and husband Mike of Wichita; daughter-in-law, LouAnn Voth of Halstead; grandchildren: Derek Voth, Trenton (Stephanie) Voth, Alyssa (Kyle) Kroeker, Brett (Natalie) Voth, Megan Voth, Brittany (Bret) Bartel and Jordan (Jennifer Weiman) Voth; and great-grandchildren, Devereaux Voth, Blakely Kroeker and Brooke Bartel.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Ennis (Dayle) Unruh and Richard Unruh; and son, Ronald Voth.
Celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 9, 2019) at Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church. Private family burial will take place.
Memorials may be made to Mennonite Heritage and Agriculture Museum in Goessel or Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church, in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.
Moundridge Funeral Home - MOUNDRIDGE
115 EAST COLE
Moundridge, KS 67107
(620) 345-3800
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 7, 2019