Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Voth. View Sign

Lillian M. Voth, 89, died Monday (Feb. 4, 2019) at Schowalter Villa, Hesston. She was born Sept. 19, 1929, in Goessel, to Albert and Katie (Schroeder) Unruh. Lillian graduated from Goessel High School. She was a member of Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church. Lillian was a homemaker and had worked at Mennonite Weekly Review, Hesston College and Prestige Printing.



On Nov. 2, 1951, she married Charley Voth in Goessel. They were married for 60 years and were blessed with 3 children.



Lillian is survived by children, Steve Voth and wife Wynette of Walton and Jana Voth and husband Mike of Wichita; daughter-in-law, LouAnn Voth of Halstead; grandchildren: Derek Voth, Trenton (Stephanie) Voth, Alyssa (Kyle) Kroeker, Brett (Natalie) Voth, Megan Voth, Brittany (Bret) Bartel and Jordan (Jennifer Weiman) Voth; and great-grandchildren, Devereaux Voth, Blakely Kroeker and Brooke Bartel.



She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Ennis (Dayle) Unruh and Richard Unruh; and son, Ronald Voth.



Celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 9, 2019) at Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church. Private family burial will take place.



Memorials may be made to Mennonite Heritage and Agriculture Museum in Goessel or Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church, in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107. Lillian M. Voth, 89, died Monday (Feb. 4, 2019) at Schowalter Villa, Hesston. She was born Sept. 19, 1929, in Goessel, to Albert and Katie (Schroeder) Unruh. Lillian graduated from Goessel High School. She was a member of Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church. Lillian was a homemaker and had worked at Mennonite Weekly Review, Hesston College and Prestige Printing.On Nov. 2, 1951, she married Charley Voth in Goessel. They were married for 60 years and were blessed with 3 children.Lillian is survived by children, Steve Voth and wife Wynette of Walton and Jana Voth and husband Mike of Wichita; daughter-in-law, LouAnn Voth of Halstead; grandchildren: Derek Voth, Trenton (Stephanie) Voth, Alyssa (Kyle) Kroeker, Brett (Natalie) Voth, Megan Voth, Brittany (Bret) Bartel and Jordan (Jennifer Weiman) Voth; and great-grandchildren, Devereaux Voth, Blakely Kroeker and Brooke Bartel.She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Ennis (Dayle) Unruh and Richard Unruh; and son, Ronald Voth.Celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 9, 2019) at Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church. Private family burial will take place.Memorials may be made to Mennonite Heritage and Agriculture Museum in Goessel or Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church, in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107. Funeral Home Moundridge Funeral Home - MOUNDRIDGE

115 EAST COLE

Moundridge , KS 67107

(620) 345-3800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Kansan on Feb. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Kansan Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close