|
|
Loyd Wesley Brewer, 93, died on Friday (March 1, 2019) following a short illness.
He was born Nov. 9, 1925, in El Dorado, to Marion and Alice (Nonken) Brewer, of rural Burns. He was the oldest of four children.
Loyd graduated from Burns High School in 1942. On Jan. 19, 1944, he went to Kansas City to enlist in the military. When he got there, there were two lines of men, one for the Army and the other for the Marines. He was randomly assigned to a line – it was the line for the Marines.
Boot camp was in San Diego and then Loyd went on to Camp Pendleton and on to Hawaii for further training. He was part of the 5th Marine Division who shipped out for Iwo Jima after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was on the island the entire 33 days of the battle. Once the island of Iwo Jima was secured for the U.S., his company was sent to Sasebo, Japan, to help clean up after the bombings. It was only after many years that he would share his experiences there.
After his honorable discharge on July 24, 1946, he returned to Kansas. He went to diesel mechanic school in St. Louis and spent some time at Kansas State University. He worked in the oil fields for Citi Service as a roustabout, Hesston Corporation and finished his working career as a maintenance man for Newton Plaza Apartments.
On Aug. 11, 1951, he married Louella Schmidt in Greensburg. They had three children: son, Douglas (Margaret) and daughters, Kathryn Fisher (Charles) and Dianna Bradford. He had six grandchildren: Ashley Wilson, Wesley Brewer, Ruth Fisher, Joshua Fisher (deceased), Rebekah Mallya and Rachel Nyaga. There are 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Louella; siblings, Margaret Pope, Rosalie Smith and Max Brewer; and grandson, Joshua.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday (March 7, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel in Newton. A public visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (March 6, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Following the service, a graveside committal will be held at the Whitewater Center Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for Schowalter Villa, 200 W. Cedar St., Hesston, KS 67067. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 4, 2019