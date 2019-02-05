Mari Dian Young, 66, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 30, 2019) at her home in Hutchinson.
She was born Sept. 1, 1952, in Wichita, the daughter of Chester and Mary E. (Talbott) Stubby. On June 21, 1996, she married Wesley Young in Hutchinson.
Dian is survived by her husband, Wesley Young of Hutchinson; a son, Andrew McMurry of Burrton; a daughter, Julie Horn of Newton; a sister, Teresa (Allen) Short of Burrton; and two grandchildren, Michaela Oates and Allison McMurry.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son-in-law, Isaac D. Horn.
A celebration of Dian's life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 7, 2019) at the United Methodist Church, Burrton, with Pastor Kim Benson officiating. There will not be a public visitation as cremation was chosen.
Memorials may be given to Heartstrings Animal Advocates of El Dorado or Caring Hands Humane Society of Newton. For online condolences please visit: www.hutchinsonfc.com.
United Methodist Church
114 W Center St
Burrton, KS 67020
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 5, 2019