Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mari Dian Young. View Sign

Mari Dian Young, 66, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 30, 2019) at her home in Hutchinson.



She was born Sept. 1, 1952, in Wichita, the daughter of Chester and Mary E. (Talbott) Stubby. On June 21, 1996, she married Wesley Young in Hutchinson.



Dian is survived by her husband, Wesley Young of Hutchinson; a son, Andrew McMurry of Burrton; a daughter, Julie Horn of Newton; a sister, Teresa (Allen) Short of Burrton; and two grandchildren, Michaela Oates and Allison McMurry.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son-in-law, Isaac D. Horn.



A celebration of Dian's life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 7, 2019) at the United Methodist Church, Burrton, with Pastor Kim Benson officiating. There will not be a public visitation as cremation was chosen.



Memorials may be given to Heartstrings Animal Advocates of El Dorado or Caring Hands Humane Society of Newton. For online condolences please visit: Mari Dian Young, 66, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 30, 2019) at her home in Hutchinson.She was born Sept. 1, 1952, in Wichita, the daughter of Chester and Mary E. (Talbott) Stubby. On June 21, 1996, she married Wesley Young in Hutchinson.Dian is survived by her husband, Wesley Young of Hutchinson; a son, Andrew McMurry of Burrton; a daughter, Julie Horn of Newton; a sister, Teresa (Allen) Short of Burrton; and two grandchildren, Michaela Oates and Allison McMurry.She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son-in-law, Isaac D. Horn.A celebration of Dian's life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 7, 2019) at the United Methodist Church, Burrton, with Pastor Kim Benson officiating. There will not be a public visitation as cremation was chosen.Memorials may be given to Heartstrings Animal Advocates of El Dorado or Caring Hands Humane Society of Newton. For online condolences please visit: www.hutchinsonfc.com. Religious Service Information United Methodist Church

114 W Center St

Burrton, KS 67020

Send Flowers Published in The Kansan on Feb. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Kansan Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close