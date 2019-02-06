Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Maryanna Margot Quilty passed away Jan. 17, 2019, in Topeka after a courageous, three-decade battle with cancer. Born Jan. 21, 1947, to John Patrick and Marguerite Quilty of Newton, she graduated from Newton High School in 1965. She received both her undergraduate and master's degree from the University of Kansas, beginning her career as a social worker at Hays Medical Center in Hays. She then moved to Topeka, where she worked for various hospitals throughout her career including The Menninger Clinic and later retiring from Stormont Vail Hospital.



Following her retirement, she continued to contribute to the Topeka community through volunteer work including the League of Women Voters. She was passionate about helping women exercise their right to vote and was a member of the Board of Directors as well as serving as President of the Topeka chapter.



Maryanna will most be remembered for her love of animals. She was a loving pet parent to rescue dogs and cats. In her earlier years, she was greatly fond of her horses and most recently enjoyed traveling and attending equestrian events throughout the country with her friends.



She is preceded in death by both of her parents.



Survivors include her brother, John (Debbie) Quilty of Granbury, Texas: niece, Megan York of Granbury; great-nephew, Declan; and her beloved, lifelong friends.



Inurnment and graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday (Feb. 8, 2019) at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Newton. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Brennan Mathena Funeral Home, 88 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society of Topeka. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.



Condolences may be left at



800 SW 6th Ave

Topeka , KS 66603

