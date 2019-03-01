Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Bruyr. View Sign

Michael Lynn Bruyr, 66, died Wednesday (Feb. 27, 2019) at his home in Hesston. He was born May 26, 1952, in Pittsburg, the son of Donald L. Bruyr and Dora Jean (Nevin) Coyan. He was a master plumber, having worked in Hesston, and retired from Johnson Controls of Wichita.



Michael was a tank gunner in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He was family oriented and loved coaching Babe Ruth baseball and softball for his children. He was an avid Kansas City Royals and KU basketball fan.

He married Carolyn M. Silvers on Oct. 23, 1976, in Haven. She survives.



Other survivors include daughters, Jessica Weimer (Jason) of Newton and their children: Brady, Brynlie, Breckyn and Brogan; and Addie Bruyr of Wichita; son, Casey Bruyr-Geist (Logan) of Wichita; brother, David Bruyr of Newton; sister, Vicki Hufford (Ron) of Topeka; stepbrother, Lee Coyan of Ottawa; and stepsister, Teressa Roach of Great Bend.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Belinda McGovern.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday (March 2, 2019) at Hesston United Methodist Church. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday (March 1, 2019) at Miller-Ott Funeral Home, Hesston. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.



P.O. Box 33 107 South Lancaster

Hesston , KS 67062

Miller-Ott Funeral Home - Hesston
P.O. Box 33 107 South Lancaster
Hesston , KS 67062
620-327-2685
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 1, 2019

