Norma Jean (Voran) Preheim, 87, passed away Sunday (Feb. 3, 2019) at Kidron Bethel Village. She was born on Jan. 18, 1932, in Pretty Prairie, to Paul J. and Hulda (Graber) Voran. Following graduation from Pretty Prairie High School, Norma attended Bethel College where she not only received her BA in Music, but also met the fellow music student who would become her husband and partner in all aspects of life. On June 26, 1955, Norma married Marles Preheim and together they raised their three children, Kay, Terri and Brian.
Family and music were at the center of Norma's life. These were always in focus even as experiences took the couple to numerous locations throughout their life together, including Nebraska, South Dakota, Ohio, Indiana and Kansas. Nurture and hospitality defined her home life as mother, wife and friend. Relationship, encouragement, musicality and attention to detail defined her teaching style.
Norma's public school teaching career began in Buhler, continued in Cincinnati, Ohio, and eventually culminated in 16 years as an elementary school music teacher at Sunset, Cooper and Northridge schools in the Newton school district. Along the way, she led numerous church children's choirs, taught piano students, mentored college student teachers and, in 1990, fulfilled the realization of a dream in founding and directing the Newton Community Children's Choir. Through all these endeavors, she brought the joy of music to countless children, emphasizing how to sing and the communal aspects of creating music together and sharing it with others. The ripple effects of her nurture and teaching will continue to be felt and passed on by all who knew her.
In later years, even as Norma's memory faded, her ability to connect never did! She continued to bless her family, friends and caregivers with a light in her eyes and an ever-present smile.
Norma is survived by her husband, Marles; and three children, Kay (Bradley) Siebert, Terri (Greg) Gaeddert and Brian (Cynthia) Preheim. She also has nine grandchildren: Joel (Crystal) Gaeddert, Aaron Gaeddert, Aimee (Michael) Voth Siebert, David (Leah) Gaeddert, Megan (Andrew Voth) Siebert, Eric (Kiley) Preheim, Jill (Braden Unruh) Siebert, Christopher Preheim and Caroline Preheim; and four great-grandchildren: Collin and Brett Gaeddert, and Emmet and Henry Gaeddert. She is also survived by her brother, Myron (Mildred) Voran; sister, Florine Eitzen; and a loving extended family.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Bethel College Mennonite Church in North Newton. There will be family visitation from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Kidron Bethel Village in Menno Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to The Newton Community Children's Choir (Norma Preheim Endowment), Bethel College Mennonite Church or Kidron Bethel Village. Petersen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 9, 2019