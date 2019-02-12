|
Patricia Joan "Pat" Granaas, 85, of Newton, died Sunday (Feb. 10, 2019) at her home.
She was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Oct. 16, 1933, to Merle L. Hall and Josephine Michaud Hall. She graduated from Rapid City High School in 1952.
On Aug. 14, 1954, she married Robert "Bob" A. Granaas at the First Methodist Church in Rapid City. They have three daughters. In 1969, Bob, Pat and their girls moved to Newton. After two decades in Newton, Bob and Pat moved to Carol Stream, Illinois, for Bob's work with Hesston Corporation. They also moved to Norcross, Georgia, and Blue Springs, Missouri, before returning to Newton in 1999 following Bob's retirement.
Pat was a member of Trinity Heights United Methodist Church. She was a proud member of the Piecemakers Quilting and Sewing Group at Trinity Heights and was lovingly referred to as the "Pillow Lady." Pat loved to sew, quilt, bowl, play tennis, bake, cheer on the Kansas Jayhawks and spend time with her seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; her daughters, Vickie Scheffler, Deborah van der Weg and her husband, Jaap, andTamara Schroeder and her husband, Keith, all of Newton; her brother, Charles Richard Hall of Longmont, Colorado; and her seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren: Daniel Scheffler and his wife, Tiffany, and their son, Otto, of Kansas City; Katherine Scheffler of Norman, Oklahoma; Michael Scheffler of Kansas City; Staci Krause and her husband, Travis, of Wichita; Stephanie Kochenower and her husband, Matt, and their daughters, Makinley and Madeline of Sedgwick; Laura Brucker and her husband, Mike, and their children, Cooper and Kolbie, of Rose Hill; and Nicole Warzeka and her husband, Brad, of Wichita.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son-in-law, Robert Scheffler.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday (Feb. 15, 2019) at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church in Newton.
Memorial donations can be made to the Trinity Heights United Methodist Church Kitchen Fund. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 12, 2019