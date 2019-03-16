Ruby Maxine Graber, 91, passed away Thursday (March 14, 2019) at Pine Village, Moundridge. She was born Aug. 20, 1927, in Pretty Prairie, the daughter of Albert and Anna (Graber) Kaufman. She was a homemaker, a cook for Liberty Grade School and the Moundridge School District and was in the housekeeping department of Halstead Hospital for 20 years. She was a member of Eden Mennonite Church.
Ruby married Melvin M. Graber June 1, 1947, at Eden Mennonite Church near Moundridge; he died Feb. 5, 1960.
She is survived by sons, Melvin (Janice) Graber, Dennis (Teresa) Graber and Mark (Tindy) Graber, all of Moundridge; son-in-law, Steven Bradbury of St. George, Utah; daughter-in-law, Gail Graber of Moundridge; brother, Vic Kaufman of Hutchinson; sisters, Margie Kaufman of Hutchinson and Donna Jarmer of Chapman; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Sherry Bradbury; son, Ardath Graber; sisters, Sally Martin and Rosie Etherton; and brothers, Ray, Clifford and Robert Kaufman.
Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday (March 19, 2019) at Eden Mennonite Church, with the burial to follow in Eden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday (March 18, 2019), with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Moundridge Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Pine Village, Eden Mennonite Church or Harry Hynes Hospice, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 16, 2019