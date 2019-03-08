|
Ruby Henderson passed away on Tuesday (March 5, 2019) at Schowalter Villa in Hesston at the age of 79.
She was born in 1940 in Mascot, Tennessee, to Roy M. and Margie Mae (Cardwell) Cole.
Ruby was gifted with an eye for beauty and expressed her wonderful creativity in many ways including photography, ceramics, sewing and crafts. She loved to read and had a great passion for music and singing, once singing as part of a quartet at the Grand Ol' Opry as a youth.
She was a hard worker, raised six children and skillfully worked physically demanding jobs for her family, including 30 years spent at Hesston Corporation. Ruby's greatest love was her Lord Jesus, whom she served faithfully. Together they fought all of life's challenges, including a brave victory over breast cancer 22 years ago. For several years she served as Trustee and as Elder at St. Luke Presbyterian Church in Newton.
To the very end, Ruby deeply touched the lives around her through her bright sense of humor, sweet spirit and her endless compassion for people. She was a faithful, devoted wife of 41 years to Howard Henderson, who preceded her in death in 1998.
Ruby is survived by her sisters, Orena (Ray) England, Nellie Arneson and Geri Noe, all of Tennessee; children: Rita (Dan) Hawkins of Newton, Donna (Jim) Meier of Hesston, Cindy Henderson, Chris (Brenda) Henderson, Rick Henderson and Howard Jr. (Jeanetta) Henderson; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Ruby is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four brothers; and two sisters.
A private graveside service was held at Greenwood Cemetery according to her wishes.
Memorials are suggested to Good Shepherd Hospice and may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 8, 2019