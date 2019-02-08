|
Ruth Ann Huxman passed away Monday morning (Feb. 4, 2019) at Bethesda Home in Goessel. Ruth Ann was born Aug. 13, 1934, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Loren Everett Neilson Sr. and Ruby Irene (Easley) Neilson.
Ruth Ann was widowed when her first husband, William Robert Poe, passed away as a young man in Greensboro, North Carolina. Ruth Ann and Marvin D. Huxman were married Oct. 26, 1957. Together they raised five children in rural Newton.
Ruth Ann was a very capable homemaker and a magnificent cook. Her freezer and pantry were always filled with produce, fruit and pickles harvested from the family's large garden. Ruth Ann's happiest moments were when her family gathered around her dinner table. After her children were raised, Ruth Ann worked as a church secretary at the First Church of the Nazarene in Newton. Her hobbies included reading, crafts and sewing.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Robert Poe; parents, Ruby Irene Neilson and Loren Everett Neilson Sr.; and brother, Jerry Thomas Neilson.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin D. Huxman; children: Billie Weeks, Wayne Huxman, Myron Huxman, Sally Thiesen and Paul Huxman; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Loren E. Neilson Jr.
Ruth Ann held firmly to her faith and the family takes comfort in knowing that she is now in the presence of her Savior Jesus Christ.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday (Feb. 11, 2019) at the First Nazarene Church, 1400 E. Kellogg Dr. S., Wichita, KS 67211. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 10, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with family present from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to First Church of the Nazarene Foreign Mission and may be sent in care of Petersen Funeral Home. www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 8, 2019