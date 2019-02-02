|
Shari L. Grant, 66, died Thursday (Jan. 31, 2019) at her home in Newton.
She was born on Dec. 5, 1952, in Newton, the daughter of Berthold Edward and Jean Kosminski Grochowsky. Shari graduated from Newton High School in 1970. She married Hugh William "Bill" Grant on May 26, 1973, in Newton.
She later went through the X-ray training program at Axtell Hospital. Shari was an X-ray technician at Bethel Hospital, Newton Medical Center and the Wichita Clinic.
Survivors include her husband, Bill of the home; two sons, Justin Grant and his wife Amber of Newton and Joshua Grant of Wichita; daughter, Shawna Rogers and husband Jason of Tonganoxie; brother, Larry Grochowsky and wife Dela of Olathe; sister, Terry Tyrell and husband Jim of Newton; and five grandchildren: Tavia Poulos, Justice Grant, Briar Grant, Mallory Rogers and Aria Rogers.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be said at 10 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 5, 2019) followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., both at St. Mary Catholic Church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Newton. Friends may call from 1 until 8 p.m. Monday (Feb. 4, 2019) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m.
A memorial has been established with the and . Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 2, 2019