Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Temple Church of God in Christ
Newton, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Velma Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velma Jackson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Velma Jackson Obituary
Velma K. Jackson, 96, passed away Feb. 22, 2019, at Asbury Park in Newton. She was born June 19, 1922, in Newton, the daughter of William Sheridan and Mary Magdelene (Warfield) Kratzer.

Velma was married to Edgar Phillip Scott in 1945; that marriage ended and she married Milan J. Jackson in 1953.

You did not meet Velma and not have her impact your life in some way, even if only for a moment; you would remember her forever. Velma was the sweetest, most caring person you could hope to meet; she never put herself first. It was always God first, then family and friends, and then she would take care of herself. She was always concerned about her family and if everyone was alright. Velma's greatest joy was spending time with her kids and grandkids, even if it meant traveling to Kansas City or California to see them. She was the embodiment of love.

Velma loved all of her flowers and bushes and loved tending to her yard. She enjoyed being outside and going for walks or just going for a car ride. Velma spent many hours listening to her old gospel tapes and studying the Word of God. She was a faithful servant and a lifelong member of Faith Temple Church of God in Christ. Her grandson, Matthew, said she was particularly fond of Pastor T.D. Jakes and enjoyed watching him whenever possible.

She was preceded in death by daughters, Rosemary Scott and Denise Fisher; and siblings, Calvin, Ester and Phillip.

She is survived by her children, Sharon Edwards, Debra Fox and David Jackson Sr.; siblings, Ruby and Margaret; and numerous grandchildren.

Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Faith Temple Church of God in Christ in Newton. www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now