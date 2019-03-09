|
Velma K. Jackson, 96, passed away Feb. 22, 2019, at Asbury Park in Newton. She was born June 19, 1922, in Newton, the daughter of William Sheridan and Mary Magdelene (Warfield) Kratzer.
Velma was married to Edgar Phillip Scott in 1945; that marriage ended and she married Milan J. Jackson in 1953.
You did not meet Velma and not have her impact your life in some way, even if only for a moment; you would remember her forever. Velma was the sweetest, most caring person you could hope to meet; she never put herself first. It was always God first, then family and friends, and then she would take care of herself. She was always concerned about her family and if everyone was alright. Velma's greatest joy was spending time with her kids and grandkids, even if it meant traveling to Kansas City or California to see them. She was the embodiment of love.
Velma loved all of her flowers and bushes and loved tending to her yard. She enjoyed being outside and going for walks or just going for a car ride. Velma spent many hours listening to her old gospel tapes and studying the Word of God. She was a faithful servant and a lifelong member of Faith Temple Church of God in Christ. Her grandson, Matthew, said she was particularly fond of Pastor T.D. Jakes and enjoyed watching him whenever possible.
She was preceded in death by daughters, Rosemary Scott and Denise Fisher; and siblings, Calvin, Ester and Phillip.
She is survived by her children, Sharon Edwards, Debra Fox and David Jackson Sr.; siblings, Ruby and Margaret; and numerous grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Faith Temple Church of God in Christ in Newton. www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 9, 2019