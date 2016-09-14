NORTON 'BUD'
HEMEDINGER
WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Norton 'Bud' Hem-edinger was born March 21 1930; died September 12, 2016.
Survived by his wife Rosemarie of Winter Haven Fl. and brother Lauren Hemedinger of Dayton, Tennessee, and son Daniel Hemedinger and deceased son Ronald, nephews: Robert, Gary, Jeff, Bryan, Arnold, Warren, and Niece Angela, grandchildren: Brandon, Trevor, and Dereck.
Memorial Services will be held on October 7th, 2016 at Four Lakes Golf Club at 11 AM. Please: No Flowers.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2016