HANNAH RAE

BORDEN, Infant



LAKELAND - Hannah Rae Borden was born on August 25, 2016 at 10:29 am to Andrew and Kayla Borden. She weighed 2 lbs 15 oz and was 15 inches long. She peacefully passed from her parents' loving arms to the Lord's on September 11, 2016.

During her short stay, she managed to create memories with everyone she met and was loved deeply by all. Her favorite pastimes consisted of falling asleep during kangaroo time with Momma and holding tight to Daddy's finger. Her beautiful smile will never be forgotten, and will always be a constant reminder of the joy she brought with her. She will be forever missed by her family.

Hannah was greeted in Heaven by many, to include Thomas Scalley Sr., Thomas Scalley Jr., Ramon and Ruth Pultz. She will be mourned on Earth by her parents Andrew and Kayla Borden; paternal grandparents Chuck and Lyn Borden; maternal grandparents Bill and Darlene Wilhide; great grandparents Bob and Judy Wilhide, Shirley Scalley and Audrey Given; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins to include Kelly Wilhide, Matt, Michelle, David and Annabelle Borden.

A memorial service will be held on September 16, 2016 at 10:00 am at Lake Morton Community Church located at 169 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL. A short graveside service will follow at Serenity Gardens.



