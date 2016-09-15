DOROTHY T.
RYAN, 90
WINTER HAVEN - Dorothy T. Ryan, 90, of, Winter Haven, FL passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at Brandywyne Health Care in Winter Haven.
Born June 24, 1926 in Pittsburgh, PA she moved here from Bucks County, PA in 1971. She was a member of the James Madison University Alumni and the Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority; a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven and was a member of the Women's Circle.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Clement Ryan in 2002 and a sister, Marian Chubb.
Dorothy is survived by: her children, David T. (Bonnie) Ryan of Winter Haven, John A. (Marian) Ryan of Winter Haven, Jeffrey M. (Teresa) Ryan of Winter Haven, Elizabeth (Timothy) Ferrell of Jacksonville, FL, Hugh M. (Cindi) Ryan of Sunset, Utah and Sean R. (Elizabeth) Ryan of Winter Haven; twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm till 2:00pm, Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will follow immediately at 2:00pm. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in her name to the First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven.
