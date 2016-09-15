Obituary Guest Book View Sign

JAMES 'SUNNY' WATTS, 88



HAINES CITY - Born in Haines City, FL on Nov. 20, 1927 the youngest of five children of L.D. and Marietta Rae Watts, James Duvall Watts was quickly nicknamed 'Sunny' for his bright smile and disposition. The nickname stuck for a lifetime and he preferred it. At the age of 88, Sunny Watts joyously claimed his heavenly home late Monday, September 12, 2017.

Preceded in death by his parents, both of Haines City, FL; his wife, Leontine 'Lea' Watts of Haines City; brother Charles M. Watts of Winter Haven, FL; sister Marietta (Mary) Watts Collins of Davenport, FL; sister Dorothy Blount of Palatka, FL. He is survived by his sister Martha Loy Wallace, Haines City, FL; his children Karen E. Murphy, James 'Jim' E. Watts and William 'Bill' I. Watts, all of Haines City, and Evelyn W. Cloninger of Oviedo, FL, and grandchildren Jennifer M. Snively, Michael Murphy, Jason E. Watts, Lora Watts Donley, Brooke Watts, Aimee Watts Stripling, Megan Cloninger Sladek, Ingrid Cloninger Warrner, Kellyn Cloninger Janisz and Erin Cloninger Roesch.

Sunny Watts lived to enjoy the birth and growth of multiple great grandchildren born to his ten grandchildren during his lifetime, resulting in a large and lively clan influenced by his life and Christian testimony. At an early age, Sunny was engaged in the family dairy business, tending to milking cows and performing delivery duties before school and thus it was that, tired of the regimen of both work and school during his adolescent days, he left home occasionally to pursue adventures in Georgia and Arkansas, always eventually returning to his hometown of Haines City, FL. With

Over a lifetime, Sunny taught Sunday School classes for many years, served as a deacon in his church, often being the initiator of church youth activities, and filling in as a lay speaker during the absences of pastors, but his favorite method of Christian witness was through music, as a soloist in churches he attended, choir member, or participant in community musical events. He sang bass, like his father before him, learning to read music at an early age. As an adult he enrolled in night classes at Polk Community College, selecting only those things which interested him. Those included English Composition, Sociology, American, European and World History, Preparation for Marriage, and others. A graduate of the Dale Carnegie Course in 1971, Watts became an enthusiastic instructor for the course for several years thereafter.

During the seventies, Sunny began driving a Polk County School bus route mornings and afternoons, which left him time for other business pursuits during the day. To entertain the children, he sang them ditties like 'The Thousand Legged Worm,' 'Home in the Bottom of the Sea,' 'Weinie Man' and others. To teach them scripture, he would reward a child's memorization of a bible verse with pieces of candy or pencils. As a result of these efforts, many adults who formerly rode his bus approached Sunny in restaurants or about town over the years to thank him for the lessons and scriptures learned as passengers on the bus he drove, bringing him great delight.

One of his passions was helping teenagers who might need a mentor. As a result of that passion, Sunny incorporated frequently into his family other children whose home situations lacked a fatherly influence. Among these children were, but not exclusively, Kay Cusick, Jim Cusick, Michael and Betsy Cusick, all of whom lived with the Watts family. Other teens came and went from his family home as the need arose, and during those times, all were treated as part of Watts' already large family.

Sunny served as a building inspector for the Town of Lake Hamilton Florida, was past member and President of the Lions Club and Polk County Artificial Breeders Association, and was himself a citrus grower for many years. However, he was best known to friends and family for his mechanical talents, as his gifted hands often created mechanical solutions to many problematic situations. He usually made his own repairs to broken equipment, made cypress clocks and other woodworking projects, and was an avid gardener. Last week, when visited by his pastor, Sunny entertained him at the hospital by showing him how he had replaced a damaged tooth in his dentures by replacing it with one hewn years ago from leftover PVC pipe, carefully whittled into shape and ground down by use of a Drexel tool, placed into the denture by permanent epoxy glue. Apparently this repair by Sunny Watts had been serviceable and undetectable for many years, unbeknownst to others!

Sunny Watts married Lea Watts in midlife and the two enjoyed a long and happy marriage. They provided duet styled gospel music to the joy of others, singing in their own church but also running Sunday morning church services and singalongs at campgrounds where they parked their hi-low camper as they traveled throughout the United States. Friends made on those travels often visited the couple in Florida.

In recent years, Sunny endured complications from diabetes that dictated he ambulate by use of an electric scooter, which he carried around on a wench-bearing truck for use about town. This system worked well until neuropathy extended into his fingers as well as feet and legs, and with regret, he gave up driving, accepting the driver offered as an alternative by his family. Sunny summed up his view of life very simply just a few days ago when he learned there was no further solution for his inability to swallow food or drink due to advanced neuropathy in his neck. Refusing a feeding tube resolutely, he told his family the following: 'I will be 89 in November. I have enjoyed a rich and blessing-filled life, enjoyed two marriages, the raising of four children, and enjoyed watching my family expand and grow. I have no regrets and I am ready to see Jesus now!!' We believed him and so should you.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 16, 2016 from 10-11AM at NorthRidge Church in Haines City, with Funeral Services immediately following at 11AM. Interment with military honors will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.







