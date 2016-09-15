Alton Goodwin Jr.

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "You will be missed my friend, love you!"
    - Vickie Bowman
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with the family"
  • "Thinking of the family during this difficult time. God..."
    - Nancy Kinneer-Luckey

ALTON
GOODWIN, Jr., 72
11/3/1943 - 09/11/2016

PLANT CITY - Alton Goodwin, Jr. age 72, passed away September 11, 2016 at L.R.M.C.
Alton was born in Lakeland, Fl. on November 3, 1943 and has lived in the area all his life. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines (Vietnam) and of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his children Lisa Grammer, Gina Russell, Danielle Lofley, Alton Goodwin, III, Michael Bedell, 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, sisters Mikki West and Julie Cody.
The family will receive friends Saturday September 17, 2016 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @
seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.
Funeral Home
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry , FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Funeral Home Details
Published in Ledger from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com