ALTON
GOODWIN, Jr., 72
11/3/1943 - 09/11/2016
PLANT CITY - Alton Goodwin, Jr. age 72, passed away September 11, 2016 at L.R.M.C.
Alton was born in Lakeland, Fl. on November 3, 1943 and has lived in the area all his life. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines (Vietnam) and of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his children Lisa Grammer, Gina Russell, Danielle Lofley, Alton Goodwin, III, Michael Bedell, 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, sisters Mikki West and Julie Cody.
The family will receive friends Saturday September 17, 2016 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @
seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry , FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Published in Ledger from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2016