BRUCE GORDON
GILLETTE, 90
LAKELAND - Bruce Gordon Gillette, 90, of Lakeland, FL, died Tuesday, September 13, 2016, at his home. Bruce was born on October 12, 1925, in Ellenville, NY, the son of Harold B. Gillette and Louise Estelle Reynolds. He served in the U.S. Army (WWII) with the 30th Infantry Division in the European Theater of Operations. He graduated from the New York State University at Farmingdale, NY.
Bruce was co-owner of Gillette Consumer Oil Co., Inc. of Ellenville, NY. He retired from business in 1984 and moved to Lakeland, FL, in 1998 where he once again became active in music, playing tenor saxophone in the Lakeland Concert Band, and the Ambassadors dance band.
Bruce was predeceased by his first wife, June Hoerner Gillette in 1993, and two brothers: George R. Gillette in WWII and John B. Gillette in 1999. He is survived by his wife Ruth Watson Marshall Gillette, his three children: George R. Gillette (Susan), Louise Tamm Lothrop (Bill), Jill Marian Gillette (Robert Gibson), two stepchildren: Clyde Marshall (Adele), and Susan Marshall, eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service in the chapel at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL, 33801 on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. The interment will take place in Ellenville, NY, on October 12, 2016, his 91st birthday.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 or First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL, 33801.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Published in Ledger from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2016
