Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LYLE W.

BROOKMAN, 98



LAKELAND - Lyle W. Brookman, 98, passed away September 12, 2016.

Born January 14, 1918, in Tomah Wisconsin to Jaunita Williams Brookman and Frank Brookman. In 1938, he moved to Milwaukee, WI, where he worked for The Milwaukee Road. It was there that he was introduced to Vivian M. Mee, also from Tomah. She was working in Milwaukee as a maid. They were married September 14, 1940, and returned to Tomah where they started a family. In 1949, they moved back to Milwaukee and purchased a neighborhood grocery store which became Brookmans Food Shop, which they successfully ran 7 days a week, 12 hours a day while raising their children. They loved bowling and Saturday evenings with neighborhood friends. After 25 years, they decided to sell the business and travel for one year around the USA in a pop up camper. Returning to Milwaukee Lyle then applied and was hired by Krueger Printing Company where he spent the next 10 years without missing a single day of work. When he retired in 1984, they moved to Lakeland, Florida where they made many new friends and enjoyed golfing.

In 1990, Lyle started working in the Cart Shop at Cleveland Hts. Golf Course. He always took pride in everything he did and enjoyed spending those years with fellow golfers and employees.

In 2015, when Vivian became ill he retired to care for her. They were 2 months away from celebrating their 75th wedding Anniversary when she passed away. This last year he took care of himself and his home. He took pride in that like everything he did in life. He was a strong man who loved people and the simplest things in life. Dad, you will be missed. All your accomplishments, lessons and the great memories will live on in our hearts.

Lyle was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian; brother, Bon; and son in law Ray. Lyle is survived by his son, Bruce; daughter, Bonnie; brother, Richard; many loving nieces, nephews and step-granddaughters, Angela, Teri and Sara.







LYLE W.BROOKMAN, 98LAKELAND - Lyle W. Brookman, 98, passed away September 12, 2016.Born January 14, 1918, in Tomah Wisconsin to Jaunita Williams Brookman and Frank Brookman. In 1938, he moved to Milwaukee, WI, where he worked for The Milwaukee Road. It was there that he was introduced to Vivian M. Mee, also from Tomah. She was working in Milwaukee as a maid. They were married September 14, 1940, and returned to Tomah where they started a family. In 1949, they moved back to Milwaukee and purchased a neighborhood grocery store which became Brookmans Food Shop, which they successfully ran 7 days a week, 12 hours a day while raising their children. They loved bowling and Saturday evenings with neighborhood friends. After 25 years, they decided to sell the business and travel for one year around the USA in a pop up camper. Returning to Milwaukee Lyle then applied and was hired by Krueger Printing Company where he spent the next 10 years without missing a single day of work. When he retired in 1984, they moved to Lakeland, Florida where they made many new friends and enjoyed golfing.In 1990, Lyle started working in the Cart Shop at Cleveland Hts. Golf Course. He always took pride in everything he did and enjoyed spending those years with fellow golfers and employees.In 2015, when Vivian became ill he retired to care for her. They were 2 months away from celebrating their 75th wedding Anniversary when she passed away. This last year he took care of himself and his home. He took pride in that like everything he did in life. He was a strong man who loved people and the simplest things in life. Dad, you will be missed. All your accomplishments, lessons and the great memories will live on in our hearts.Lyle was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian; brother, Bon; and son in law Ray. Lyle is survived by his son, Bruce; daughter, Bonnie; brother, Richard; many loving nieces, nephews and step-granddaughters, Angela, Teri and Sara. Published in Ledger from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Republic of Ireland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com