LAKELAND - Lyle W. Brookman, 98, passed away September 12, 2016.
Born January 14, 1918, in Tomah Wisconsin to Jaunita Williams Brookman and Frank Brookman. In 1938, he moved to Milwaukee, WI, where he worked for The Milwaukee Road. It was there that he was introduced to Vivian M. Mee, also from Tomah. She was working in Milwaukee as a maid. They were married September 14, 1940, and returned to Tomah where they started a family. In 1949, they moved back to Milwaukee and purchased a neighborhood grocery store which became Brookmans Food Shop, which they successfully ran 7 days a week, 12 hours a day while raising their children. They loved bowling and Saturday evenings with neighborhood friends. After 25 years, they decided to sell the business and travel for one year around the USA in a pop up camper. Returning to Milwaukee Lyle then applied and was hired by Krueger Printing Company where he spent the next 10 years without missing a single day of work. When he retired in 1984, they moved to Lakeland, Florida where they made many new friends and enjoyed golfing.
In 1990, Lyle started working in the Cart Shop at Cleveland Hts. Golf Course. He always took pride in everything he did and enjoyed spending those years with fellow golfers and employees.
In 2015, when Vivian became ill he retired to care for her. They were 2 months away from celebrating their 75th wedding Anniversary when she passed away. This last year he took care of himself and his home. He took pride in that like everything he did in life. He was a strong man who loved people and the simplest things in life. Dad, you will be missed. All your accomplishments, lessons and the great memories will live on in our hearts.
Lyle was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian; brother, Bon; and son in law Ray. Lyle is survived by his son, Bruce; daughter, Bonnie; brother, Richard; many loving nieces, nephews and step-granddaughters, Angela, Teri and Sara.
