  • "Many thoughts and prayer go out to family and friends , He..."
    - Lora Manigold
  • "Our thoughts an prayers to the family."
    - Fred Carter
  • "My prayers are with you and your family."
    - Fred Carter
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Mr. & Ms. Lawrence Thames

BARTOW - Mr. Juan Korshan McWhorter, age 37, died Friday, Sept., 2016, in Lakeland. Born in Wauchula, FL, on April 10, 1979, he came to Bartow from there one year ago. He was a maintenance worker and a member of New Mt. Zion AME Church, Wauchula.
Mr. McWhorter is survived by his wife Sandra McWhorter, Bartow; 3 sons: Cristian Molina, Texas, Fabian Molina, Damian McWhorter, both of Bartow; mother Helen McWhorter, Bowling Green, FL; father Garry McWhorter, Wauchula; 4 brothers: Garry Mc-Whorter, Jr., Dallas, TX, Jerome McWhorter, Tampa, Todd McCray, Lakeland, Andre' Mc-Whorter, Palm Bay, FL; grandmother Girlene McWhorter, Wauchula.
Visitation will be Friday, from 5-7 p.m. at St. John AME Church, Bowling Green, FL. Services will be Sat. at 11 a.m. at New Mt. Zion AME Church, Wauchula.
Williams Funeral Home, Bartow.
Funeral Home
Williams Funeral Home
760 South 5th Avenue
Bartow, FL 33830
(863) 533-0366
Funeral Home Details
Published in Ledger from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2016
