DANIEL JAMES
NICHOLS
LAKELAND - Mr. Daniel James Nichols passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2016.
He was born in Miami, FL and moved to Lakeland from Tulsa, OK in 1979. Daniel was an entrepreneur who started many businesses; Beginning with Diamond Land Sculpture, Septic Solutions, Southern Ground and Landworx Services. He also worked as an insurance agent alongside his wife, Susan, at Nichols Insurance Group. Daniel loved to hunt, fish and spend time in the woods with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Randall Nichols. Survivors include his wife, Susan; children, Shane Kosier, McKenzie Nichols, Ethun Nichols; parents, Deborah Nichols & Jackie Weathers; siblings, Shelley Perez, Bridgett Moyer, Richard Caldwell; in laws, Les and Brenda Entrekin.
Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 17th, 10:00 am - 12:00 noon at Bethel Baptist Church, 3125 W. Socrum Loop Rd., Lakeland, FL 33810. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon. Arrangements by Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens.
Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison. com
