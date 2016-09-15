MARJORIE SUE
GULLEY, 91
WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Marjorie Sue Gulley, age 91, a resident of Winter Haven passed away Tues. Sept. 13, 2016 at Tampa General.
Mrs. Gulley was born March 2, 1925 in Treutlen Co., GA. to Jonie Evans and Lelia Myron (Gillis) Hayslip. She was a Winter Haven resident since the 1960s coming from GA. Marjorie was a homemaker and had attended K-Ville Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, reading her Bible and loved spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Charles Gulley; son Eddie Nelson Spell; 3 brothers Charles, J.E., & Bobby and 2 sisters Mae & Dale.
Marjorie is survived by her loving family: 4 sons: Don Spell, Larry (Reba) Spell, both of Winter Haven, FL, Ted (Sherry) Spell of Polk City, FL, Chuck (Becky) Spell of Bartow, FL, 2 daughters: Glenda (Mac) McKinney of Andalusia, AL, Barbara (Armand) Cotnoir of Lakeland, FL, 4 brothers: Billy Hayslip of Savannah, GA, Lynn (Alice) Hayslip of Sebastian, FL, Edsel Hayslip of Savannah, GA, Alton Hayslip of Soperton, GA, 9 grandchildren, 17 gt. grandchildren, 1 gt. gt. granddaughter.
Funeral service will be 3:00 PM Thurs. Sept. 15, 2016 at Kersey Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held before services from 2-3 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2016