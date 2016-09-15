VILBURN COULANGES

Obituary

VILBURN
COULANGES, 48

LAKE WALES - Vilburn Coulanges, 48, died Sun. 9/4/16. Visit: Fri. 6-8pm Holmes Funeral Hm. Svc. Sat. 2pm Winter Haven Kingdom Hall, 2350 31st St. NW, Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com