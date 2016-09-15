RICHARD S. CHAPMAN

Obituary

RICHARD S.
CHAPMAN, 84

LAKELAND - Richard S. Chapman, 84, husband of Peggy Chapman, passed 9/11/16. Service at a later date in CT. Donations to Cornerstone Hospice of Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2016
