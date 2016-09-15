MICHAEL "PETER DOC" DOCK

Obituary

MICHAEL 'PETER DOC' DOCK, 59

ORLANDO - Michael Dock, 59, died 9/4/16. Visit: Fri. 5-7pm Mt. Olive C.M.E., Orlando. Service Sat. at 11am 1st Baptist Church of Orlando. James C. Boyd Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2016
