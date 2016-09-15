Robert Lewis Miller Sr

Obituary

ROBERT LEWIS
MILLER, Sr.

WINTER HAVEN - Robert Lewis Miller, Sr, died 9/11/16. Visit: Fri. 9/16, 5-7pm St. James Freewill BC, Lucerne Rd. Service Sat. 9/17, 1pm at the church. Lewis F.H.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com