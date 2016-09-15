WILLIAM A. "BILLY" RAY

Obituary

WILLIAM 'BILLY'
A. RAY, 29

LAKELAND - William A. Ray, 29, died on Sept. 10, 2016. A memorial service will be held at 1PM on Thurs., Sept. 15, 2016 at the Lakeland Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2016
