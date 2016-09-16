Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA JANE BURKE. View Sign

BARBARA JANE

BURKE, 73



ALTHA - Mrs. Barbara Jane Burke, age 73, of Altha, FL, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Sunday, September 11, 2016, in Panama City, FL.

Barbara was born on November 22, 1942 in Atlanta, GA, to J.D. Turner and Belle (Cody) Richburg. She worked in computer billing. Barbara had lived in Altha, FL for 25 years, and was a member of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents J.D. Turner and Belle Cody Richburg, step-father Cleon Richburg, her son Marty Burke, and her sister Shelvia Johnson.

She is survived by: her beloved husband: Earl Burke, of Altha, FL, daughter: Melissa Burke, of Panama City Beach, FL, brother: Ty Richburg, of Winter Haven, FL, sister: Charlotte Conner, of Winter Haven, FL, 3 grandchildren: Brandi Wilson, Valerie Codding and husband Andy, and Brad Burke, 3 great-great grandchildren.

Memorial services are not planned at this time. Memorialization will be by cremation. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.



