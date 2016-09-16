CARLEEN POLITE FREDRICK

CARLEEN POLITE
FREDRICK, 95

NICHOLS - Carleen Fredrick, 95, died Mon. 9/12/16. Viewing Fri. 5-7 pm Amie Chapel MBC Nichols. Svc. Sat. 11am St. James P.B. Church, Mulberry. Gause F.H.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2016
