JUANITA GRACE GOODSON 'NITA' TAGGART, 88
|
LAKELAND - Juanita 'Nita' Taggart passed away on September 12, 2016. She is survived by her sons Paul and Jim.
A Combined Memorial service for Bill and Nita will be held on Tues. September 20 at 10am at First United Methodist Church at 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL. 33801.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church or Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL. 32778.
See Sunday's edition of The Ledger for the full obituary.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2016