FORT MEADE - Mike Birdsong, age 66, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2016 in Plant City.
Born October 7, 1949 in Bartow, he was the son of the late Herbert Arno and Myrtle (Harrell) Birdsong. Mike was a heavy equipment operator for many years and owned and operated Birdsong Land Clearing in Fort Meade. He was a member of the First Church of God of Fort Meade.
Along with his parents, Mike is preceded in death by his daughter Angela Birdsong as well as his sister Julie Hooper. He is survived by a loving family that includes his wife of 48 years, Judy Langston Birdsong of Fort Meade, his three daughters: Marsha Adams (Jeff) of Lakeland, Sherri Hanson (Kevin) of Manassas, VA, and Dawn Walker (Robby) of Fuquay Varina, NC. He also leaves behind his sister, Melanie Justice (Charles) of North Augusta, SC, eight grandchildren: Tyler, Jackson, Kaleb, Kyle, Bailey, Alyssa, Zackery, Justin, his mother in law Peggy Langston of Fort Meade and two nephews: Danny Hooper (Kathy) of Mulberry and Jared Crews (Shannon) of Hills-borough County.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 17th from 10am to 11am at the First Baptist Church of Fort Meade. A celebration of Mike's life service will follow at 11:00am at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in honor of Cheryl Morrison to the
c/o Cheryl's local team at http://bit.ly/2cLHk6P
