MAXINE CLARK

JONES, 91



BARTOW - Mrs. Maxine Clark Jones, 91, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016 in Winter Haven, FL.

Mrs. Jones was born Dec. 16, 1924 in Dora, AL and recently moved to Bartow after residing for many years in Winter Haven, FL. She attended the Cornerstone Church of God in Fort Meade, worked for many years as a cashier and baker for Kash N Karry Supermarkets, and spent many loving hours as a homemaker for her family. Mrs. Jones was a very active lady, and in her spare time, she loved to sew, quilt and especially liked to participate as a member of both the Ensley, AL and Winter Haven, FL Bowling Leagues.

Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Jones; daughter, Jean Spurger; great granddaughter, Holly Turner; brothers, Bobby Clark, Garence Clark, Willis Clark and Bill Clark; sisters, Elizabeth Lambert, Lula Mae Wiley and Margaret Wynn.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Lisa Lopez and husband Danny, Bartow, FL; son-in-law, Charles Spurger, Winter Haven, FL; grandchildren, Cheryl Turner and husband Robert, Wende McMillan and husband Mike, Jennifer Joyner and husband Jacob, Brandi Kelton and husband Brian, and Kyle Haviland; eleven grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 at Hancock Funeral Home, 945 E. Broadway, Fort Meade. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 19, 2016 at the Cornerstone Church of God, 10 S. Seminole Ave., Fort Meade with Pastor Mike McMillan and Pastor Phillip Williams officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Meade

